UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Extends COVID-19 Quarantine For Another Two Weeks Through April 26 - President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Argentina Extends COVID-19 Quarantine For Another Two Weeks Through April 26 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Nationwide quarantine measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Argentina have been extended by two weeks through April 26, the country's president Alberto Fernandez announced.

The lockdown had initially been introduced on March 30 and set to expire on Monday, but Fernandez cited the success of social distancing measures in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 when announcing the two-week prolongation.

"Quarantine makes sense. We managed to slow down the rate of infection ... The quarantine will continue ... until April 26 inclusive," the president said at a press conference on Friday evening.

Fernandez also stated that work in several critical industries is expected to resume. Among them, car mechanics and tire changers will be allowed to start working. Banks will also resume their activity.

Additionally, provincial leaders will have the right to lift certain social distancing measures in rural or small urban settlements, the president said.

According to the latest official data, a total of 1,975 people have contracted the coronavirus disease in Argentina, resulting in 82 deaths. On Friday, 81 new cases of the disease were confirmed by the country's Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Car Argentina March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 April 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

8 hours ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

10 hours ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.