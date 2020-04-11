Argentina Extends COVID-19 Quarantine For Another Two Weeks Through April 26 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Nationwide quarantine measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Argentina have been extended by two weeks through April 26, the country's president Alberto Fernandez announced.

The lockdown had initially been introduced on March 30 and set to expire on Monday, but Fernandez cited the success of social distancing measures in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 when announcing the two-week prolongation.

"Quarantine makes sense. We managed to slow down the rate of infection ... The quarantine will continue ... until April 26 inclusive," the president said at a press conference on Friday evening.

Fernandez also stated that work in several critical industries is expected to resume. Among them, car mechanics and tire changers will be allowed to start working. Banks will also resume their activity.

Additionally, provincial leaders will have the right to lift certain social distancing measures in rural or small urban settlements, the president said.

According to the latest official data, a total of 1,975 people have contracted the coronavirus disease in Argentina, resulting in 82 deaths. On Friday, 81 new cases of the disease were confirmed by the country's Health Ministry.