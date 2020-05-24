UrduPoint.com
Argentina Extends COVID19 Lockdown Until June 7 After Seeing Record Number Of New Cases

Argentina Extends COVID19 Lockdown Until June 7 After Seeing Record Number of New Cases

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Argentina is extending the coronavirus lockdown, which started on March 20, until June 7, the country's President Alberto Fernandez announced after Argentina registered a record high daily increase of coronavirus cases.

"We will extend mandatory isolation until June 7," Fernandez said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter on Saturday.

On Friday, Argentina reported 718 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily figure recorded in the country, where over 11,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

Argentina's coronavirus death toll stands at over 400.

Argentina has introduced a strict ban on the sale and purchase of tickets for commercial flights until September 1.

Neighboring Brazil became the country with the second-largest number of coronavirus cases on Friday. There are now over 347,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

