UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Extends Debt Deadline To May 22

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:39 AM

Argentina extends debt deadline to May 22

Argentina on Monday extended debt restructuring talks with international creditors by a further two weeks to May 22, the deadline for a $500 million bond repayment

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):Argentina on Monday extended debt restructuring talks with international creditors by a further two weeks to May 22, the deadline for a $500 million bond repayment.

Buenos Aires has been deadlocked with creditors over $65 billion of its debt, with the three main bond-holder groups rejecting a government restructuring proposal that expired on Friday.

A 30-day grace period for a $500 million bond payment that Argentina already missed expires on May 22.

"This extension is considered necessary in the framework of the good faith negotiations that Argentina has carried out with its creditors to restore the sustainability of public debt under foreign legislation," according to the official gazette.

It said the government was aiming to "increase participation" of bond-holders though it did not reveal the level of support it had received from creditors for its offer.

Economy minister Martin Guzman has taken an aggressive stance on debt, partly driven by a need to free up resources to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the recession-hit South American nation.

Buenos Aires' offer to its creditors includes a 62 percent discount on interest ($37.9 billion) and 5.4 percent on capital ($3.6 billion).

The country is also requesting a three-year moratorium, which would imply no payments until 2023, when President Alberto Fernandez's four-year mandate expires.

The results of the negotiations would be announced on May 25, the gazette said.

Failure to pay would mean a default, a near doomsday scenario for the cash-strapped country that would prevent the government from seeking credit from financial markets.

Argentina -- in recession for two years -- has also been in lockdown since March 20, further damaging its already battered economy.

The Central Bank has forecast the economy to contract 7.0 percent this year, taking into account two years of recession and the current economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Bank Argentina March May Market From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

41 minutes ago

Murad Saeed demands commission on hunger, poverty ..

2 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

2 hours ago

UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - S ..

21 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

30 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.