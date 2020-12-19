UrduPoint.com
Argentina Extends Pandemic-Related Social Distancing Rules Until January 31 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Argentinian authorities have decided to extend mandatory social distancing until January 31, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday.

"Despite the fact that the number of [COVID-19] cases is going down, no one knows where the problem may deteriorate again. I see what is happening in Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay [surge in cases]. ... We will keep the social distancing mode until January 31," Fernandez said.

The president added that citizens would have to wear medical masks for quite some time.

"We all want celebrations, to get together with our families, sit around the table.

I call on everyone to remember that the problem is still out there," Fernandez said.

The Argentinian leader also assured that the coronavirus vaccine deliveries were going to arrive soon.

Earlier in December, Fernandez said that Buenos Aires had signed a contract with Russia for the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and expected to vaccinate 10 million people in the January-February period.

On Thursday, the adviser to the Latin American nation's president told Sputnik that Argentina would get the first batch of the Russian two-component COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.

