Argentina Extends Social Distancing Measures Across Country Until December 20 - President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Argentina has extended mandatory social distancing measures until December 20, President Alberto Fernandez said during his address to the nation, adding that mandatory quarantine remains in force only in the town of San Carlos de Bariloche and in the city of Puerto Deseado

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Argentina has extended mandatory social distancing measures until December 20, President Alberto Fernandez said during his address to the nation, adding that mandatory quarantine remains in force only in the town of San Carlos de Bariloche and in the city of Puerto Deseado.

The measures are taken amid a considerable drop in the number of COVID-19 cases per day over the last several weeks.

"We will keep the mandatory isolation regime only in two settlements �� San Carlos de Bariloche and Puerto Deseado ... In other cities, there is a social distancing regime. This measure will remain in force until December 20," Fernandez said late on Friday.

The president also said that given a probable second wave of the pandemic in March, the authorities were making efforts to vaccinate the whole population in risk groups by this time.

In particular, the government is currently developing a plan a plan to vaccinate people at risk from January-February 2021.

Argentina is currently in talks with different vaccine producers. The country is planning to import the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, as well as that of Pfizer in March. The Latin American country also continues to work with Russia to start the vaccination by its Sputnik V in January and February.

In addition, Argentina has pledged $30 million to the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) to get access to vaccines in March.

