Argentina Extends Social Distancing Measures for Another Month Over COVID-19 Pandemic

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Argentina has decided to extend mandatory social distancing measures until the end of February to curb the further spread of the coronavirus, according to a decree issued by President Alberto Fernandez on Saturday.

"From February 1-28, the Social, Preventive and Compulsory Distancing [measure] � DISPO � will apply to all people who live in or transit through urban agglomerates, as well as in districts and departments of the Argentine provinces," the decree said.

The measures will remain in force in all provinces across the Latin American country regardless of the epidemiological situation.

Apart from extending restrictions, Argentina started its mass vaccination campaign with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on December 29 to curb the pandemic.