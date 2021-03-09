UrduPoint.com
Argentina Extradites To Russia Colombian Accused Of Stealing $2-Mln Jewelry - Prosecutors

Argentina Extradites to Russia Colombian Accused of Stealing $2-Mln Jewelry - Prosecutors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Argentina decided to extradite to Russia a citizen of Colombia accused of stealing valuables worth 160 million rubles ($2.1 million), Andrey Ivanov, a spokesman for Russia's Prosecutor General's Office, told reporters.

"At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the competent authorities of the Argentine Republic extradited to Russia a citizen of the Republic of Colombia, Edgar Alejandro Valero Valero," Ivanov said.

According to prosecutors, in Russia the Colombian is accused of large-scale theft.

Investigators say that in July 2018, at the Kazan exhibition pavilion, the culprit and accomplices stole a travel suitcase with jewelry worth 160 million rubles from an employee of the Seven Diamonds jewelry company and fled the scene.

The court in Kazan arrested the criminal in absentia, and he was put on a wanted list.

In September 2019, the accused was detained in Argentina. The extradition process was multi-stage, during 2019-2020, materials and evidence were additionally submitted by Russina prosecutors. In September 2020, the positive decision on his extradition was reached. Accompanied by officers of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service and the Russian Bureau of Interpol, Edgar Alejandro Valero Valero will be delivered to Moscow.

