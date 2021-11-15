UrduPoint.com

Argentina Govt Loses Congress Majority, Seeks Opposition Dialogue

Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernandez called for dialogue with the opposition after Sunday's midterm parliamentary elections, with projections showing his governing coalition has lost control of Congress

Ahead of the election, there was widespread discontent over the state of the economy, which has been in recession since 2018 and was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having already been in the minority in the Chamber of Deputies -- the lower house -- Fernandez's Frente de Todos (Everyone's Front) coalition looked set to drop from 41 to 35 seats in the 72-member Senate, based on projections with over 90 percent of votes counted.

"If the numbers are confirmed, effectively we've lost the quorum in the Senate," a government source told AFP.

This would be the first time since Argentina's return to democracy in 1983 that Peronism -- a leftist movement based on former president Juan Peron that now covers a broad spectrum of political leanings -- would not have a majority in the Senate.

Fernandez will now likely be forced to make concessions to the opposition during the last two years of his mandate in order to pass laws or make key appointments, including to the judiciary.

"We need to prioritize national agreements if we want to resolve the challenges we face," said Fernandez, adding that he would approach opposition groups to try to find common ground.

"An opposition that is responsible and open to dialogue is a patriotic opposition."Nearly half the seats in the Chamber of Deputies were up for grabs, as well as a third of Senate seats, in Sunday's vote.

Interior Minister Wado de Pedro said turnout in the compulsory election was between 71 and 72 percent.

