Argentina Halts Beef Export For One Month - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The government of Argentina has decided to temporarily stop the export of beef, for a period of 30 days, La Nacion daily reports citing sources.

"The President [Alberto Fernandez], has just announced this measure to us," one of the sources told the newspaper on Monday, explaining that the news was announced by Fernandez at a meeting with business representatives.

The suspension does not have a clear starting date yet, but it is already estimated that it would lead to losses amounting to $240 million, according to La Nacion.

The president's decision was dictated by the need to stabilize meat prices in the domestic market, sources told the newspaper on Monday.

