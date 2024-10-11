Argentina held, Bolivia stun Colombia in 2026 qualifiers

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Salomon Rondon grabbed a second-half equaliser as Venezuela held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in South America's 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday while 10-man Bolivia upset Colombia 1-0.

The return of Lionel Messi to Argentina's starting line-up looked to have put the world champions on the way to victory after the Inter Miami superstar's free-kick set up an opening goal for Nicolas Otamendi after 13 minutes.

But a battling performance by Venezuela in front of their home fans in Maturin was rewarded midway through the second half when the 35-year-old Rondon met Yeferson Soteldo's cross with a header that flew past Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Despite the dropped points, 2022 World Cup winners Argentina remain firmly on course for a place at the 2026 finals, which are being staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South America's 10-team round-robin qualifying competition will earn a ticket to the finals.

Argentina lead the standings with 19 points from nine games, three points clear of second-placed Colombia, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bolivia in other qualifying action on Thursday.

Bolivia recovered from the first-half dismissal of midfielder Hector Cuellar to dig out victory in a game played in the thin air of El Alto, which is situated at around 4,150m (13,600 feet) above sea level.

A superb individual goal from Miguel Terceros handed the Bolivians their fourth victory of qualifying and vaulted them up into the automatic qualification positions.

Bolivia's fortunes have taken a dramatic upturn since the team started playing home qualifiers in El Alto, which is just over 500m higher than the Bolivians' usual home venue of the Estadio Hernando Siles in nearby La Paz.

Bolivia opted to move fixtures to El Alto after losing two out of their opening three home qualifiers in La Paz last year.

The move has paid off, with Thursday's 1-0 win coming after a 4-0 rout of Venezuela at the same venue in September.

After claiming a shock 2-1 win away to Chile last month, Bolivia are now sitting in fifth place in the South American standings with 12 points from nine games.

Bolivia last qualified for the World Cup at the 1994 finals in the United States, and played at the 1930 and 1950 tournaments after receiving invites to compete.

Terceros's winning goal arrived in the 58th minute, with the 20-year-old winger who plays for Brazilian club Santos cutting in from the right flank, shimmying past Colombian defenders Jhon Lucumi and Kevin Castano and unleashing a left-footed thunderbolt that flew into the top corner.

Bolivia are level on points with Ecuador, who moved up to fourth place in the table on Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in Quito.

In Thursday's other game, struggling Chile -- who are one place off the bottom of the standings with just five points from eight games -- host sixth-placed Brazil.