Argentina Held, Brazil Leave It Late In 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela on Lionel Messi's return as Brazil got their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Chile on Thursday.
Messi, who missed Argentina's last round of fixtures in September due to injury, looked to have put the world champions on course for victory after his free-kick helped set up Nicolas Otamendi's 13th-minute opener in the Venezuelan city of Maturin.
But a battling performance by Venezuela in front of their home fans was rewarded midway through the second half when veteran striker Salomon Rondon met Yeferson Soteldo's cross with a header that flew past Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
Despite the dropped points, 2022 World Cup winners Argentina remain firmly on course for a place at the 2026 finals, which are being staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South America's 10-team round-robin qualifying competition will earn a ticket to the finals.
Argentina lead the standings with 19 points from nine games, three points clear of second-placed Colombia, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bolivia in other qualifying action on Thursday.
Yet while Argentina look poised to qualify comfortably, rivals Brazil continue to make hard work of their qualifying campaign.
Chile, who are one place off the bottom of the standings, rocked Brazil after just two minutes when veteran striker Eduardo Vargas steered a looping header over Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to make it 1-0.
But Brazil drew level in first-half stoppage time after Savinho worked himself into space before crossing for Botafogo forward Igor Jesus to head home.
The match looked destined to finish in a draw until the 89th minute, when Brazil substitute Luiz Henrique arrowed in a low shot from the edge of the area to make it 2-1.
The win moves Brazil into fourth place in the standings with 13 points from nine games, six points adrift from leaders Brazil.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From World
-
At least 11 dead in Florida but Hurricane Milton not as bad as feared2 minutes ago
-
Internet Archive reels from 'catastrophic' cyberattack, data breach2 minutes ago
-
Pogacar hunting 'perfect' season finale with Coppi's Il Lombardia record2 minutes ago
-
Italy says to host Ukraine reconstruction conference in July2 minutes ago
-
At least 10 dead in Florida after Hurricane Milton spawns tornadoes12 minutes ago
-
'Like a quake': Beirut shaken after deadliest strikes on centre12 minutes ago
-
Musk's promised robotaxi unveil delayed22 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results22 minutes ago
-
2024 Nobel Peace Prize, a plea in favour of world order?22 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes central Beirut, killing 2222 minutes ago
-
Japan stay perfect in World Cup qualifying7 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 22 dead in Israeli strikes on central Beirut7 hours ago