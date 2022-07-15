UrduPoint.com

Argentina Hopes Country's Accession To BRICS Will Not Take Long Time - Russian Ambassador

Argentina Hopes Country's Accession to BRICS Will Not Take Long Time - Russian Ambassador

Argentina expects that the process of the country's accession to BRICS will not drag on for a long time, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Argentina expects that the process of the country's accession to BRICS will not drag on for a long time, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said.

"They expect that, of course, the process will not drag on, although they understand that the BRICS leaders still need to decide on the criteria for membership and admission procedures, and consensus is needed," the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

There is a consensus in Argentina regarding the country's entry into the BRICS, the topic sounds positive, despite political differences, Feoktistov said.

