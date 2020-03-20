Argentina Imposed Mandatory Quarantine on Citizens Until March 31 Over COVID-19 -President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Argentine authorities have imposed a mandatory quarantine on all citizens of the country until March 31 amid the pandemic of COVID-19, President Alberto Fernandez said.

"Starting from midnight, everyone must be in preventive and mandatory social isolation. Nobody can leave home ... This measure will be in place until March 31," the president said on late Thursday.

According to Fernandez, the Argentine citizens will be allowed to visit shops and pharmacies but anyone, who will be found outdoors, will be asked to explain reasons behind a decision to leave home.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina has reached 97 with three fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 243,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.