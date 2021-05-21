Argentina Imposes 9-Day Strict Lockdown in Most Regions Over COVID-19 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Argentina will impose a strict lockdown in most regions starting from Saturday to the end of May over the COVID-19 pandemic, President Alberto Fernandez said.

"We are witnessing the most difficult period of the pandemic ... We are registering a record number of new cases and fatalities ...

That is why given that next week only three days are working ones, we will ban the movement in the areas of high and highest risk. The measure will be in place starting from midnight Saturday until May 30, inclusive," Fernandez said on late Thursday.

He demonstrated the map of the country, on which some 90 percent of the regions are marked as areas of high and highest risk, including the metropolitan area.

Under the lockdown, all public, economic, educational, religious and sports events will be banned.