Argentina Imposes Ban on Movement of Citizens in Capital Due to COVID-19 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Argentina is imposing a ban on the movement of citizens from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the metropolitan area due to a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, President Alberto Fernandez said.

Fernandez said that in the past month, Argentina has seen the number of infections more than double, most of them concentrated in the capital area - Buenos Aires and the suburbs.

"I have made a series of decisions that we will only apply in the metropolitan area. Night movement will be prohibited between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. At this time it will be impossible to walk the streets, all indoor entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events will be prohibited," he said.

The measures will be effective from Friday until the end of April.