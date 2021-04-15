UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Imposes Ban On Movement Of Citizens In Capital Due To COVID-19 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Argentina Imposes Ban on Movement of Citizens in Capital Due to COVID-19 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Argentina is imposing a ban on the movement of citizens from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the metropolitan area due to a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, President Alberto Fernandez said.

Fernandez said that in the past month, Argentina has seen the number of infections more than double, most of them concentrated in the capital area - Buenos Aires and the suburbs.

"I have made a series of decisions that we will only apply in the metropolitan area. Night movement will be prohibited between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. At this time it will be impossible to walk the streets, all indoor entertainment, sports, cultural and religious events will be prohibited," he said.

The measures will be effective from Friday until the end of April.

Related Topics

Sports Buenos Aires Argentina April All From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

8 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

8 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

8 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

8 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

8 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.