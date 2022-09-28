Argentina in 2025 May Export About 200,000 Tonnes of Lithium - YPF Litio

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Argentina, which has one of the largest reserves of lithium in the world, can export about 200,000 tonnes of the product in 2025, Roberto Salvarezza, head of the state company YPF Litio, said in an interview with Telam news agency.

The company will start exploration for lithium next month in the province of Catamarca. This will be the country's first project owned by a national company.

"Just imagine, each tonne of lithium carbonate today costs $70,000... Argentina could have about 200,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate for export in 2025," Salvaressa said.

According to him, there are about 20 lithium projects in Argentina, almost all of them are developed by foreign companies.