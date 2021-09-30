Argentina in Talks With Russia on Buying New Batch of Mi-171E Helicopters - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Argentina's and Russia's defense ministries are discussing Buenos Aires' potential acquisition of a new batch of Mi-171E transport helicopters, Argentinian ambassador Eduardo Zuain said in an interview with Sputnik.

Argentina currently uses two Mi-171E helicopters in its Antarctic exploration program.

"Argentina has recently appointed a new defense minister. We will send him reports on our agenda with Russia, which certainly includes the helicopters issue. As I have already said, our defense ministries are discussing it. I have no information right now but I know that the topic of helicopters is on the agenda," Zuain said.