UrduPoint.com

Argentina In Talks With Russia On Buying New Batch Of Mi-171E Helicopters - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

Argentina in Talks With Russia on Buying New Batch of Mi-171E Helicopters - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Argentina's and Russia's defense ministries are discussing Buenos Aires' potential acquisition of a new batch of Mi-171E transport helicopters, Argentinian ambassador Eduardo Zuain said in an interview with Sputnik.

Argentina currently uses two Mi-171E helicopters in its Antarctic exploration program.

"Argentina has recently appointed a new defense minister. We will send him reports on our agenda with Russia, which certainly includes the helicopters issue. As I have already said, our defense ministries are discussing it. I have no information right now but I know that the topic of helicopters is on the agenda," Zuain said.

Related Topics

Russia Buenos Aires Argentina

Recent Stories

Nawaz, Haider and Shadab guide Northern to victory

Nawaz, Haider and Shadab guide Northern to victory

2 minutes ago
 Emirati Hisham Al Taher an advisor to African Elec ..

Emirati Hisham Al Taher an advisor to African Electronic Sports Federation

33 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book la ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book launch ceremony of "Subha ka Uja ..

34 minutes ago
 NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated in ..

NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated individuals from tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.