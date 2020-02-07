Argentina Interested in Buying Russian Helicopters - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Argentina continues to be interested in purchasing Russian-made helicopters, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov told Sputnik

In 2011, Argentina purchased two Russian Mi-171E helicopters to use them in air operations in Antarctica. The helicopters received positive feedback from pilots and the Argentinian Defense Ministry regarding their technical characteristics and reliability.

"The contract initially provided for the option of delivering three more vehicles and their further repairs and maintenance.

New Defense Minister [Agustin] Rossi confirmed to me during a recent meeting that Argentina continues to be interested in buying our helicopters," Feoktistov said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow considers defense industry cooperation as "one of the key elements of a comprehensive strategic partnership with Argentina".

The next meeting of the Russian-Argentinian intergovernmental commission on defense industry cooperation is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires in June.