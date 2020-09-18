Argentina has expressed interest in importing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Argentina has expressed interest in importing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), said on Friday.

On Thursday, the watchdog's chief, Sergei Dankvert, who is also the co-chairman of the Russian-Argentine intergovernmental commission, held talks with Argentinian Deputy Foreign Minister Jorge Neme.

"The Argentine side expressed interest in importing advanced medicines from Russia, as well as in considering the possibility of receiving Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in light of the difficult epidemiological situation," the watchdog said in a statement following the videoconference.

The inter-governmental commission also discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in oil production, agriculture, nuclear energy, space, the banking sector, customs and railway transport, according to the statement.

In August, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. According to the health ministry, Sputnik V is safe and has proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus. The vaccine is yet to complete the required Phase 3 of clinical trials.