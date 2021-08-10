UrduPoint.com

Argentina Launches Employment Program For Young People

Tue 10th August 2021

Argentina launches employment program for young people

The Argentine government Monday launched a training program for young people, aiming to give them equal access to jobs in the software and related sectors

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Argentine government Monday launched a training program for young people, aiming to give them equal access to jobs in the software and related sectors.

The program plans to train 60,000 young people by the end of the year.

"Young people have historically been the protagonists of change in Argentina," Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said in a press release. "The project aims to train and provide jobs for them in an Argentina full of potential.""Various industries of the knowledge economy, such as software and computer systems, video games, audiovisual production and post-production, directly and indirectly employ 450,000 people and have the potential to create another 100,000 jobs," the press release said.

