UrduPoint.com

Argentina Lawmakers Approve Deal With IMF To Repay Vast Debt: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay vast debt: official

Lawmakers in Argentina on Friday approved a deal with the International Monetary Fund to restructure a ruinous $45-billion debt ahead of a vote in the upper house, a parliament official said

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Lawmakers in Argentina on Friday approved a deal with the International Monetary Fund to restructure a ruinous $45-billion debt ahead of a vote in the upper house, a parliament official said.

With 204 votes in favor, 37 against and 11 abstentions, the package obtained "an affirmative result and will be communicated to the honorable Senate," chamber president Sergio Massa said.

The details of the deal were ironed out between Argentine officials and IMF staff after an in-principle agreement in January.

"This is the best refinancing agreement that could be achieved," lawmaker Carlos Heller from the pro-government Frente de Todos (Everyone's Front) said.

A rejection of the package "would lead us into serious problems that we must avoid at all costs," he added ahead of the session that lasted until early Friday morning.

In 2018, under the government of conservative President Mauricio Macri, the IMF approved its biggest-ever loan of $57 billion to Argentina. The country received $44 billion of that amount.

Macri's successor Alberto Fernandez refused to accept the rest, seeking also to renegotiate repayment terms. Payments of $19 billion and $20 billion were due this year -- a timeline the government considered impossible.

Argentina is just emerging from three years of economic recession and battling rising inflation and a high poverty rate.

Under the new deal, the ministry said, repayments will be made from 2026 to 2034 after a grace period.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Senate Parliament Vote Lead Argentina Chamber January 2018 All From Government Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

1 minute ago
 Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China ..

Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China

1 minute ago
 Japan's January household spending increases 6.9 p ..

Japan's January household spending increases 6.9 pct on year following steep fal ..

1 minute ago
 North Korea plans 'monster' missile launch by Apri ..

North Korea plans 'monster' missile launch by April: analysts

1 minute ago
 FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi c ..

FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi crops

37 minutes ago
 IUB selection board interview candidates for posts ..

IUB selection board interview candidates for posts of assistant professors, lect ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>