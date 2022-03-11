Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay vast debt: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Lawmakers in Argentina on Friday approved a deal with the International Monetary Fund to restructure a ruinous $45-billion debt ahead of a vote in the upper house, a parliament official said.

With 204 votes in favor, 37 against and 11 abstentions, the package obtained "an affirmative result and will be communicated to the honorable Senate," chamber president Sergio Massa said.

The details of the deal were ironed out between Argentine officials and IMF staff after an in-principle agreement in January.

"This is the best refinancing agreement that could be achieved," lawmaker Carlos Heller from the pro-government Frente de Todos (Everyone's Front) said.

A rejection of the package "would lead us into serious problems that we must avoid at all costs," he added ahead of the session that lasted until early Friday morning.

In 2018, under the government of conservative President Mauricio Macri, the IMF approved its biggest-ever loan of $57 billion to Argentina. The country received $44 billion of that amount.

Macri's successor Alberto Fernandez refused to accept the rest, seeking also to renegotiate repayment terms. Payments of $19 billion and $20 billion were due this year -- a timeline the government considered impossible.

Argentina is just emerging from three years of economic recession and battling rising inflation and a high poverty rate.

Under the new deal, the ministry said, repayments will be made from 2026 to 2034 after a grace period.