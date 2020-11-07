UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Lifts Mandatory Self-Isolation In Capital 8 Months After Introduction -President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 02:40 AM

Argentina Lifts Mandatory Self-Isolation in Capital 8 Months After Introduction -President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Argentina has decided to lift the coronavirus-linked mandatory self-isolation in the capital of Buenos Aires after eight months of its introduction, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The Latin American country introduced restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 20.

"It is time to switch to the social distancing [from the mandatory self-isolation] in Buenos Aires metropolitan area," the president said on late Friday.

The restrictions in 10 other provinces will remain in place.

"The measures that we announce today will be effective until November 29," Fernandez added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 49.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 1.21 million COVID-19 cases so far, with about 32,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Buenos Aires Argentina March November Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

3 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

4 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

4 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.