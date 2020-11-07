Argentina Lifts Mandatory Self-Isolation in Capital 8 Months After Introduction -President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Argentina has decided to lift the coronavirus-linked mandatory self-isolation in the capital of Buenos Aires after eight months of its introduction, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The Latin American country introduced restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 20.

"It is time to switch to the social distancing [from the mandatory self-isolation] in Buenos Aires metropolitan area," the president said on late Friday.

The restrictions in 10 other provinces will remain in place.

"The measures that we announce today will be effective until November 29," Fernandez added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 49.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 1.21 million COVID-19 cases so far, with about 32,000 fatalities.