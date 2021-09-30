Argentina May Ask Russia to Provide Loan for Joint Defense Projects - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Argentina is studying the possibility of requesting a Russian loan for implementation of joint defense projects, ambassador Eduardo Zuain said in an interview with Sputnik.

"This is also being analyzed. These are just negotiations necessary for implementing the projects. Talks about defense or scientific and technical cooperation always involve the topic of financing. These are not two separate issues, as all the projects are related to financing," Zuain said, when asked if Buenos Aires plans to ask Russia to provide it with a loan for projects implementation.

Argentina appreciates Russia's defense capabilities and sees the country as a "leader," but the financial aspect of cooperation is important, the diplomat emphasized.

The two countries' defense ministries maintain regular consultations on defense cooperation, Zuain added, noting that he is unaware of details.

Russia's ambassador to Argentina, Dmitry Feoktistov, told reporters early this winter that Buenos Aires is interested in joint projects that would provide for partial production localization.