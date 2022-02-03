UrduPoint.com

Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate For Work In Latin America - President

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work in Latin America - President

Cooperation with Argentina may provide Russia with a number of opportunities to develop cooperation with other Latin American countries, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Cooperation with Argentina may provide Russia with a number of opportunities to develop cooperation with other Latin American countries, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday.

The leader believes that Argentina and Russia have a significant reserve for deepening and expanding cooperation and they can work well in many areas.

"I think that Argentina, to some extent, can become the gateway for Russia to Latin America. We could be a springboard for you to develop cooperation with Latin American countries," Fernandez said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Argentina May

Recent Stories

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured ..

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured

5 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for youth development

5 minutes ago
 Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground P ..

Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project completed in Mardan

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beij ..

Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beijing Olympics

9 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling ..

Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling Ukraine Invasion 'Imminent'

9 minutes ago
 PPP and PTI joint candidate wins ACB vice chairman ..

PPP and PTI joint candidate wins ACB vice chairman seat

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>