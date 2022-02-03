Cooperation with Argentina may provide Russia with a number of opportunities to develop cooperation with other Latin American countries, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Cooperation with Argentina may provide Russia with a number of opportunities to develop cooperation with other Latin American countries, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday.

The leader believes that Argentina and Russia have a significant reserve for deepening and expanding cooperation and they can work well in many areas.

"I think that Argentina, to some extent, can become the gateway for Russia to Latin America. We could be a springboard for you to develop cooperation with Latin American countries," Fernandez said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.