Argentina May Present Own COVID-19 Vaccine in Late 2022 - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Argentina is working on its own vaccine against the coronavirus, which could be ready in the second half of next year, the science minister was quoted as saying Friday.

Roberto Salvarezza estimated that "phase 1 [trials] may begin in a few months and [the vaccine] could be ready in about a year and a half," according to the Pagina 12 daily.

The drug is being developed at San Martin University in Buenos Aires. The South American country is using Russian and Chinese vaccines to immunize the population.