Argentina May Sign NPP Construction Contract With China Next Week - Source

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Argentina may conclude a contract with China for the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP), the next week, sources close to the Latin American country's President, Mauricio Macri, told Sputnik.

"A deal may possibly be signed.

[Argentina's Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers] Marcos Pena is coming for this," the source said.

Pena will visit Beijing next Tuesday for talks with Chinese officials on the details of the NPP deal.

In late May, Argentina also discussed the possible construction of an NPP with Russia.