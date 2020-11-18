UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina May Start COVID-19 Vaccination With Russian Sputnik V In Early 2021 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:57 PM

Argentina May Start COVID-19 Vaccination With Russian Sputnik V in Early 2021 - President

Argentina may start the COVID-19 vaccination with Russian vaccine Sputnik V in January or February 2021, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez's press service said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Argentina may start the COVID-19 vaccination with Russian vaccine Sputnik V in January or February 2021, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez's press service said on Wednesday.

On November 6, Fernandez held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they discussed an agreement to provide Argentina with 25 million doses of the vaccine by late 2020 to early 2021.

"We continue to work with Russia to start the vaccination in January and February," the Argentine president said, as quoted by the press service.

According to the statement, Argentina is also planning to provide its population with the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in March.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. The vaccine is currently going through phase 3 trials in Russia, as well as in Belarus, India, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants that have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

The United Kingdom's AstraZeneca company is one of the leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine race. AstraZeneca's vaccine has passed two of the three phases of its vaccine trial. The third phase is currently being conducted in the UK, Brazil and India.

Related Topics

India World Russia Company Vladimir Putin Oxford Argentina Brazil United Kingdom Belarus United Arab Emirates Venezuela January February March May November 2020 From Agreement Race Million

Recent Stories

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

16 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps to reduce inflation: Kh ..

18 minutes ago

Six DSPs transferred

18 minutes ago

Portugal set to extend virus emergency

18 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force meets Naval Chief

21 minutes ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar H ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.