Argentina, Mexico Ratify Escazu Environmental Agreement, Allow Deal To Enter Into Force

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:31 PM

Argentina, Mexico Ratify Escazu Environmental Agreement, Allow Deal to Enter Into Force

Mexico and Argentina have ratified the Escazu environmental agreement, adding enough state members for it to enter into force in 90 days, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Mexico and Argentina have ratified the Escazu environmental agreement, adding enough state members for it to enter into force in 90 days, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said.

Mexico City and Buenos Aires deposited their documents of ratification with the United Nations.

"With the instruments of ratification of the United Mexican States and the Argentine Republic deposited at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the number of States Parties needed for the Agreement to enter into force was attained today, January 22, 2021. As set forth in Article 22 of the treaty, once the established requirements are met, the treaty will enter into force in 90 days, which is to say on April 22, 2021," the ECLAC said in a statement, adding that the date will coincide with the International Mother Earth Day.

Signed in 2018, the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean, commonly known as the Escazu agreement, will guarantee individuals the right to access environmental information and participate in the environmental decision-making process, and will strengthen the capacity for environmental cooperation. Despite being signed by 24 countries, the deal has only been ratified by 11 countries so far.

