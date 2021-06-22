UrduPoint.com
Argentina, Mexico Recall Ambassadors From Nicaragua Over Gov't Actions Against Opposition

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:06 AM

Argentina and Mexico decided to recall their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations over the government's recent crackdown on the opposition, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Argentina and Mexico decided to recall their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations over the government's recent crackdown on the opposition, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The governments of Argentina and Mexico inform that today they have instructed their ambassadors in Nicaragua ... to return to their respective capitals for consultations concerning the actions taken by the Nicaraguan government in recent days that have jeopardized the integrity and freedom of the opposition, including possible presidential candidates, activists and businessmen," the statement reads.

The countries further affirmed their readiness to promote dialogue and help Nicaraguan citizens reach a peaceful solution.

Over the past weeks, the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has detained several political opponents in the run-up to the election, scheduled for November, including presidential hopefuls Arturo Jose Cruz Sequeira and Cristiana Chamorro, both of whom sought to unseat Ortega as he attempts to run for a fourth term.

