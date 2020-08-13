UrduPoint.com
Argentina, Mexico To Produce University Of Oxford's COVID Vaccine - President Fernandez

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Argentina, Mexico to Produce University of Oxford's COVID Vaccine - President Fernandez

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Argentina and Mexico want to produce University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine for Latin America, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said.

"The AstraZeneca laboratory has signed an agreement with the [Mexican] Slim Foundation to produce 150-250 million doses of the vaccine for Latin America, excluding Brazil.

It will be ready in the first half of 2021. Argentina and Mexico will be engaged in production for Latin America," Fernandez said.

The vaccine is expected to cost $3-4 per dose. The active substance in the vaccine will be manufactured in Argentina, while Mexico will be responsible for completion and packaging.

Fernandez said the country was open to other vaccine manufacturers as well.

