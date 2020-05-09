UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Misses Deadline On International Debt Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Argentina misses deadline on international debt agreement

Argentina missed a Friday deadline to reach an agreement with international creditors to restructure its massive debt, but negotiations will continue, its minister for the economy said

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Argentina missed a Friday deadline to reach an agreement with international creditors to restructure its massive debt, but negotiations will continue, its minister for the economy said.

The two sides have been deadlocked over Argentina's $65 billion debt, with the three main bondholder groups rejecting a government restructuring proposal, saying they were unwilling to swallow "disproportionate" losses on their investment.

"Argentina is maintaining a dialogue," economy minister Martin Guzman told reporters on Friday.

A 30-day grace period for a $500 million bond payment that Buenos Aires has already missed expires on May 22.

Guzman has taken an aggressive stance on debt, in part driven by a need to free up resources to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic in the recession-hit South American grain and beef exporter.

He said this week that his government, though willing, "does not have the capacity to pay.

" A senior government official who requested anonymity told AFP the country would face a difficult 10 days, but that Buenos Aires was "optimistic" about reaching an agreement.

"We will do everything we can (to find a solution) without mortgaging the present and the future of the Argentines," he said.

Buenos Aires' offer to its creditors includes a 62 percent discount on interest, or $37.9 billion, and 5.4 percent on capital, or $3.6 billion. The country is also requesting a three-year moratorium, which would imply no payments until 2023.

Failure to pay would mean a default, a near doomsday scenario for the cash-strapped country that would prevent the government from seeking credit from the financial markets.

Argentina -- in recession for two years -- has also been in lockdown since March 20, further damaging its already battered economy.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Argentina March May Market From Government Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid reviews important ..

2 minutes ago

Migratory birds enjoy free space amid reduced huma ..

2 minutes ago

Next NBA Season May Be Held Behind Closed Doors - ..

2 minutes ago

Watford slam Premier League's 'distorted' neutral ..

2 minutes ago

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad sees promine ..

9 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 21496 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.