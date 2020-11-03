UrduPoint.com
Argentina Mulls Giving Out Land To People For Food Production - President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Argentinian authorities are considering the idea of giving land out to citizens to grow ecologically clean food, President Alberto Fernandez said in an interview with Sputnik.

"One of the opportunities is to work the land and produce food. There is a limitless demand for food. The idea is for the state to allocate land to people in return for production [of food]. I think this is a great idea ... all that land can be used for ecological production," Fernandez said, mentioning that this could also draw people away from cities as well as lift them out of poverty.

At the same time, the president said there is need to change the people's mindset as most of the people he has in mind currently live in big cities.

Argentina is one of the most urbanized countries on the planet with over 90 percent of its population living in cities.

It also does not have a tradition of people using their small landholdings for growing food as most of  the food consumed is either imported or produced by large companies.

