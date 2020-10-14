Argentina Must Balance Supporting Economy With Macroeconomic Stability - IMF

Argentina's government should balance supporting the local economy and maintaining macroeconomic stability to ensure successful recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Argentina's government should balance supporting the local economy and maintaining macroeconomic stability to ensure successful recovery, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Wednesday.

"Argentina faces dramatic challenges," Georgieva said during virtual press briefing. "The country is in the point when top priority ought to be to put in place a credible and comprehensive economic agenda that balances supporting the economy and people in this very difficult time with making sure that we have macroeconomic stability."

The nation's authorities should provide international community a roadmap for understanding in what direction they are moving and how they are going to reach goals, she added.

The IMF wants to be a partner for Argentina, while its mission returns to Buenos Aires in November, Georgieva said.

The Argentine authorities this past August agreed to a restructuring deal with private creditors on $65 billion of sovereign debt; an agreement that allowed the country to formally exit its ninth default.

Argentina's GDP is expected to drop by 11.8 percent in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the country's Central Bank.