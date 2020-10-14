UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Needs 'credible' Plan To Overcome Crisis: IMF

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:21 PM

Argentina needs 'credible' plan to overcome crisis: IMF

Faced with daunting economic challenges, Argentina's government will need the "political determination" to overcome its economic crisis, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Faced with daunting economic challenges, Argentina's government will need the "political determination" to overcome its economic crisis, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

The "top priority ought to be to put in place a credible and comprehensive economic agenda that balances supporting the economy and people in this difficult time," Georgieva told reporters at the start of the IMF annual meeting.

"We want to be a partner of Argentina. We do count on a political determination to get the country out of what has been historically boom/bust cycles," she said, adding that policymakers must keep "macroeconomic stability in sight." The Washington-based crisis lender on Monday said it would send a team to Buenos Aires in mid-November to begin talks on a new loan program for the crisis-battered South American nation.

Even prior to the pandemic, Argentina was facing a severe economic crisis despite massive IMF lending in recent years.

Buenos Aires is hoping to renegotiate repayments on a $44 billion loan from the IMF in 2018 -- a loan originally set to increase to $57 billion, before President Alberto Fernandez halted disbursements when he took office in December 2019. The first repayments are due in September 2021.

"Argentina faces very dramatic challenges. The country is in deep recession, social conditions are worsening, economic imbalances are growing," Georgieva said. "We are there for Argentina."

Related Topics

Loan IMF Buenos Aires Argentina September December 2018 2019 From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

7 minutes ago

'Emily in Paris' creator dreamt of a life in the c ..

17 seconds ago

Cautious equities mired on virus, Brexit worries

21 seconds ago

India bound to reverse Aug 5th action, remove 800, ..

23 seconds ago

France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes Les Ma ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.