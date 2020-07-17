UrduPoint.com
Argentina Not Maintaining Contacts With Bolivian Interim Government - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Argentina is not maintaining contacts with the interim government of Bolivia, Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola said on Friday.

"We do not have relations with the interim government of Bolivia, we do not recognize it ... It was a coup. We must wait for the [presidential] elections [in Bolivia] on September 6 and will respect whoever wins," Sola stated.

In October, the Bolivian opposition refused to accept the victory of then-incumbent Evo Morales in the first round of the presidential election, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process.

Under the pressure of protests and the military, Morales stepped down and fled the country. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials followed suit. The opposition vice speaker of the upper house, Jeanine Anez, took over as interim president.

Morales has been barred from running for the top office in a new election, which has been moved to September due to COVID-19. The former president leads his Movement for Socialism party's campaign from Argentina.

