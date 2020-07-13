UrduPoint.com
Argentina Now Has Over 100,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Argentina has surpassed 100,000 according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

"Today, 2,657 coronavirus cases were registered and the total number of cases stands at 100,166," the ministry said on Sunday.

More than 700 people are in intensive care. Argentina's coronavirus death toll stands at 1,845.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Argentina, where lockdown measures have been in effect since March. Earlier this week, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed 80,000.

At the end of last month, lockdown measures in the capital Buenos Aires were tightened amid a rise in infections. The new restrictions, which came into force on July 1, will last until July 17, according to President Alberto Fernandez.

In neighboring Brazil, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at over 1.8 million while the COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 72,000. Brazil is second in the world in the global case and death toll count, after the United States.

Argentina has introduced one of the toughest travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, banning commercial flights until September 1.

