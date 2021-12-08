Argentina Offers Russia Opportunity to Assemble Kamaz Trucks at Its Facilities- Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Argentina offers Russia the opportunity to assemble Kamaz products at its facilities, the Latin American country is interested in localizing production, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

Currently, a Russian delegation of businessmen under the leadership of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is on a visit to Buenos Aires; a deputy general director of Kamaz is part of it.

"There was another project. This is a preliminary plan for assembling Kamaz products at Argentinean facilities. It has not come to specifics yet," the ambassador said.

He said Argentina is interested in localizing production.