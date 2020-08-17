UrduPoint.com
Argentina Officially Presents Debt Restructure Offer To SEC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Recession-hit Argentina on Monday officially presented its offer to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to restructure a $66 billion debt under foreign legislation, the government said

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Recession-hit Argentina on Monday officially presented its offer to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to restructure a $66 billion debt under foreign legislation, the government said.

It follows the passing of a law on Sunday officially approving the deal reached two weeks ago with three major creditor groups following months of strained negotiations and several missed deadlines.

The deal reached on August 4 is worth 54.8 cents on the Dollar, a significant increase on Argentina's original offer of 39 cents.

According to the documents presented to the SEC, Argentina has "extendedthe invitation deadline" for the accession agreement to August 28 from August 24.

