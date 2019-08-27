Argentina, Peru to Send Helicopters, Firefighters to Bolivia to Help Fight Fires - Reports

(@imziishan)

ROBORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Argentina and Peru plan to send helicopters and firefighters to Bolivia to assist the Latin American country in its efforts to put out the raging wildfires in the Amazon, media reported, citing Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary Rodriguez.

The wildfires in the Amazonian region have been raging for three weeks. Brazil and Bolivia are engaged in fighting the wildfires, while the neighboring countries have offered assistance to them. According to satellite data provided by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research, this year, the wildfire area increased by 82 percent compared to 2018.

According to the foreign minister, as cited by the ABI news outlet, helicopters from Peru and firefighters from Argentina are due to arrive in Bolivia on Monday.

Rodriguez also added that Colombian firefighters also expressed interest in helping out and Chile has promised to provide technical assistance in the fight to put out the fires.

On Thursday, the ABI news outlet reported that at least 744,000 hectares (1,800,000 acres) of the Amazon rainforest and agricultural lands in Bolivia had been destroyed by the fires.