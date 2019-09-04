Argentina Plans to Have Larger Delegation at Eastern Economic Forum in Future - Ambassador

(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Buenos Aires plans to expand its presence in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the future, Argentine Ambassador Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are building our case. I guess that in the future you would see more participation not more activity because we are active but maybe more participation from Buenos Aires and Argentina, definitely," Lagorio said on the sidelines of the EEF.

He added that Argentina, even though it did not have an exit to the Pacific ocean, was very interested in cooperation with the Russian Far East, primarily in "everything around minerals, petrol and gas," as well as tourism and commerce.

"I think that the bilateral partnership between Argentina and Russia, which is a strategic one, will be on whole Russia, not just Moscow, not just Vladivostok, not just Nizhny [Novgorod]. We are starting to have very seriously on the radar Vladivostok and the eastern part of Russia," the diplomat said.

The EEF began on Wednesday and will run through Friday in the city of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.