MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Argentina plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus monthly and expects to bring yearly production to 500 million doses, presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini said on Wednesday.

Argentina was the first Latin American country both to authorize the use of Sputnik V vaccine and to start local production.

"The plant capacities currently allow production of approximately 4-5 million doses per month. We expect that with the second plant, which is currently under construction and which we hope will be constructed next year, ... maximum production will reach up to 500 million vaccine doses per year," Nicolini told reporters.