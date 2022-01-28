UrduPoint.com

Argentina President Announces New Debt Deal With IMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Argentina president announces new debt deal with IMF

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez unveiled what he called a "reasonable" new debt repayment deal with the International Monetary Fund on Friday, the day a $700-million repayment was due

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez unveiled what he called a "reasonable" new debt repayment deal with the International Monetary Fund on Friday, the day a $700-million repayment was due.

The South American country was due this year to pay back $19 billion of its $44-billion debt to the IMF.

"Compared to previous ones Argentina signed, this deal does not include restrictions that would delay our development," said Fernandez.

Under the previous deal, Argentina would have to repay $19 billion this year, $20 billion next year and another $4 billion in 2024.

As well as Friday's sum, another $370 million needed to be paid on Tuesday.

The center-left government had repeatedly said the repayment schedule was unsustainable given their lack of reserves, and was pushing to restructure the timetable.

"We had an unpayable debt that left us without present or future, and now we have a reasonable deal that will allow us to grow (the economy) and fulfill our obligations throughout our growth," said Fernandez.

"This understanding plans to sustain the economic recovery that has already begun.

" Fernandez said the deal crucially would not force the government to reduce public spending and would allow it to increase investment in public works.

Under the new deal, Argentina has committed to progressively reducing its fiscal deficit from three percent in 2021 to just 0.9 percent in 2024, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said.

The gradual reduction -- to 2.5 percent in 2022 and 1.9 percent in 2023 -- would "not prevent the recovery" of the economy, said Guzman.

It would also allow for public spending to evolve "without an adjustment." Fernandez's liberal predecessor Mauricio Macri originally agreed a $57-billion loan with the IMF in 2018, but when his successor took office a year later, Fernandez refused to accept the final $13-billion disbursement.

After successfully restructuring a $66-billion debt with private international creditors in 2020, Argentina began negotiations with the IMF to delay repayments.

The country experienced three years of recession until registering a 10 percent increase in GDP in 2021, although the economy had shrunk by as much the previous year as it suffered the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Argentina 2018 2020 From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Almost 40% of Ethiopia's Tigrayans Suffer Extreme ..

Almost 40% of Ethiopia's Tigrayans Suffer Extreme Lack of Food - UN

2 minutes ago
 ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicks off

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament kicks off

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns blast in Dera Bugti

CM Balochistan condemns blast in Dera Bugti

2 minutes ago
 Putin says West ignoring Russia's security concern ..

Putin says West ignoring Russia's security concerns

2 minutes ago
 Hewlett Packard wins massive fraud case in UK

Hewlett Packard wins massive fraud case in UK

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China relations a journey of friendship: ..

Pakistan-China relations a journey of friendship: Imran Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>