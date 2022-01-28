Argentina President Announces New IMF Debt Deal
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 07:50 PM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez unveiled a new debt repayment deal with the International Monetary Fund on Friday, the day a $700-million payment was due.
The South American country was due this year to pay back $19 billion of its $44-billion debt to the IMF.
"Compared to previous ones Argentina signed, this deal does not include restrictions that would delay our development," said Fernandez.