UrduPoint.com

Argentina President Announces New IMF Debt Deal

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Argentina president announces new IMF debt deal

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez unveiled a new debt repayment deal with the International Monetary Fund on Friday, the day a $700-million payment was due

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Argentine President Alberto Fernandez unveiled a new debt repayment deal with the International Monetary Fund on Friday, the day a $700-million payment was due.

The South American country was due this year to pay back $19 billion of its $44-billion debt to the IMF.

"Compared to previous ones Argentina signed, this deal does not include restrictions that would delay our development," said Fernandez.

Related Topics

IMF Argentina Billion

Recent Stories

Editor Frontier Star, Hafiz Sanaullah laid to rest ..

Editor Frontier Star, Hafiz Sanaullah laid to rest

41 seconds ago
 India Conducts Independent Foreign Policy - New De ..

India Conducts Independent Foreign Policy - New Delhi

44 seconds ago
 Argentina Reaches Agreement With IMF Over Debt Set ..

Argentina Reaches Agreement With IMF Over Debt Settlement - President

46 seconds ago
 Putin Says US, NATO Responses Ignore Russia's Prin ..

Putin Says US, NATO Responses Ignore Russia's Principal Concerns - Kremlin

47 seconds ago
 Future of 1.2 mln students associated with AIOU: V ..

Future of 1.2 mln students associated with AIOU: VC

4 minutes ago
 US to Send 45 Flights With $200 Million Worth of M ..

US to Send 45 Flights With $200 Million Worth of Military Support to Ukraine - R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>