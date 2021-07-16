UrduPoint.com
Argentina Produced Over 2.3Mln Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Manufacturer

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:10 AM

Argentina Produced Over 2.3Mln Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Manufacturer

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Argentine laboratory of Richmond has produced more than 2.3 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and received a Russian permit for the use of the first doses, head of the laboratory Marcelo Figueiras said.

"As of today, we have manufactured some 1.3 million doses of the first component and 1.

01 million of the second component, the work is underway. Moments ago, we have got a permit from the Gamaleya Institute for the use of first doses produced by the Richmond laboratory so that they could be used in the country," Figueiras said on late Thursday.

The permit was granted for the use of 140,625 doses of the first component.

Figueiras added that these doses would have to receive another permit from the Argentine health watchdog.

