Argentina Prolongs Coronavirus-linked Restrictions Until November 8 - President

Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Argentina decided to prolong the restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic until November 8, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The Latin American country introduced restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 20.

"We will prolong the current restrictions for 14 days more," the president said on late Friday.

Fernandez added that the number of new cases in the capital of Buenos Aires was decreasing, but the increase in the number of infected people was still very high.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 42 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.14 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 1,05 million COVID-19 cases so far, with about 28,000 fatalities.

