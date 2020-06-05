UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Prolongs COVID-19 Quarantine In Most Affected Areas Until June 28 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:30 AM

Argentina Prolongs COVID-19 Quarantine in Most Affected Areas Until June 28 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Argentina decided to prolong the quarantine linked to the COVID-19 pandemic until June 28 in the areas most affected by the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The Latin American country introduced restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20 and several times prolonged them.

"We are going to maintain the mandatory preventive social isolation in the areas where the virus is circulating," the president said on late Thursday.

The list of the territories with maintained restrictions includes the capital of Buenos Aires.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 388,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 20,197 COVID-19 cases so far, with 608 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Buenos Aires Argentina March June Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

4 hours ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

4 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

4 hours ago

UAE re-affirms importance of continuing internatio ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.