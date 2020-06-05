Argentina Prolongs COVID-19 Quarantine in Most Affected Areas Until June 28 - President

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Argentina decided to prolong the quarantine linked to the COVID-19 pandemic until June 28 in the areas most affected by the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The Latin American country introduced restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20 and several times prolonged them.

"We are going to maintain the mandatory preventive social isolation in the areas where the virus is circulating," the president said on late Thursday.

The list of the territories with maintained restrictions includes the capital of Buenos Aires.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 388,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 20,197 COVID-19 cases so far, with 608 fatalities.