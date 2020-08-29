UrduPoint.com
Argentina Prolongs COVID-19 Quarantine Until September 20 - President

Sat 29th August 2020 | 05:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Argentina decided to prolong the quarantine linked to COVID-19 pandemic until September 20, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The Latin American country introduced restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20.

"In line with an agreement with governors, we decided to prolong sanitary isolation measures and social distancing until September 20," the president said on late Friday.

Fernandez said that the gatherings of up to 10 people would be allowed outdoors, but not in buildings.

Argentine citizens will also have to respect social distancing rules and wear face masks.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 835,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 392,009 COVID-19 cases so far, with 8,271 fatalities.

