UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Prolongs COVID-19 Quarantine Until May 24 - President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 07:10 AM

Argentina Prolongs COVID-19 Quarantine Until May 24 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Argentina decided to prolong the quarantine linked to COVID-19 pandemic until May 24, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The Latin American country introduced restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20.

"The quarantine is prolonged until May 24," the president said on late Friday.

Some regions of the country will gradually lift the restrictions in the upcoming days but the quarantine in the capital of Buenos Aires will remain mostly unchanged.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 5,611 COVID-19 cases so far, with 293 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Buenos Aires Argentina March May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of cost for stem ..

5 hours ago

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

6 hours ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

6 hours ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

8 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

8 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.