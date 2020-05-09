Argentina Prolongs COVID-19 Quarantine Until May 24 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Argentina decided to prolong the quarantine linked to COVID-19 pandemic until May 24, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The Latin American country introduced restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 20.

"The quarantine is prolonged until May 24," the president said on late Friday.

Some regions of the country will gradually lift the restrictions in the upcoming days but the quarantine in the capital of Buenos Aires will remain mostly unchanged.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Argentina has confirmed 5,611 COVID-19 cases so far, with 293 fatalities.