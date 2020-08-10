UrduPoint.com
Argentina Puts Off Plans On Joint NPP With Russia Due To Economic Problems - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Argentina Puts Off Plans on Joint NPP With Russia Due to Economic Problems - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Argentina must shelve plans on the joint construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) with Russia due to domestic economic difficulties, but it is still interested in the venture, Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio told Sputnik in an interview.

Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas ” part of the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation ” told Sputnik earlier in the month that Russia and Argentina were mulling the option of jointly constructing floating and ground low-power NPPs.

"We have just finalized a very successful agreement, but Argentina has been in a very critical economic moment.

These plans have not been dealt with because of the economic and financial matters and that would be the case for the near future. It is still in consideration, still of an interest. It might just have to wait a little bit more," Lagorio said.

In early December 2018, Russia and Argentina signed a strategic document on partnership in the peaceful use of nuclear energy on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The construction of a floating NPP and a high-power nuclear plant was mentioned, apart from other topics.

