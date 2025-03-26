Argentina Qualify For 2026 World Cup After Bolivia-Uruguay Draw
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Argentina became the first team from South America to book their place at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday after Bolivia could only draw their crucial qualifier against Uruguay.
The reigning world champions -- who face arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires later on Tuesday -- punched their ticket without kicking a ball after Bolivia were held 0-0 at home to the Uruguayans.
That result leaves Bolivia in seventh place in South America's qualifying standings with 14 points from 14 games.
With only four games remaining for Bolivia it means Argentina -- who lead the standings with 28 points from 13 games -- are guaranteed a top-six finish and an automatic qualifying berth.
Bolivia, who remain in the hunt for a place in the inter-confederation playoffs, needed a victory over Uruguay to keep Argentina waiting for qualification.
However despite carving out a series of chances, the Bolivians were frustrated by a string of saves from Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.
Uruguay meanwhile remain firmly on course for a World Cup berth, with the result leaving them in fourth place in the standings with 21 points from 14 games.
The expansion of next year's World Cup to 48 teams mean that six teams from South America will qualify automatically for the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Argentina will now be targeting their fourth World Cup victory after lifting the title in 1978, 1986 and 2022.
